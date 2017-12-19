Three Muslim candidates make it to Gujarat Assembly

Three of the five Muslim candidates fielded by the Congress emerged victorious in the Gujarat Assembly elections, against two in the previous House.

The BJP did not put up any Muslim candidate where the minority community accounts for 9.67% of the population.

The Congress fielded three candidates in urban seats. The nominees romped home in Jamalpur-Khadia and Dariapur in Ahmedabad, apart from Wankaner in Rajkot. The candidates in Surat-West and Vagra in Bharuch lost to their BJP rivals.

Javid Peerzada (Wankaner), Gyasuddin Sheikh (Dariapur) and Imran Khedawala (Jamalpur-Khadia) are the candidates who made it to the Assembly.

The Congress wrested the Jamalpur-Khadia seat from the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which entered the Gujarat polls for the first time, fielded Muslim candidate Usman Gani Sherasiya from Wankaner seat. He finished way behind other nominees by securing just 2,808 votes.

The Janata Dal(United), which contested independently this time, unlike in 2012 when it was in alliance with the Congress, put up a Muslim candidate in Dariapur, but he got only 82 votes, as per the figures of the Election Commission.

The Muslim candidates fielded by the BSP and the NCP in Jamalpur-Khadia also failed to make a mark.

In the 2012 Assembly elections, the Congress offered tickets to six Muslims, of whom two had won.