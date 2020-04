Repolling to be held in six booths in Gujarat today

The Election Commission on Saturday said re-polling will be conducted at six booths in four Assembly constituencies in Gujarat on Sunday.

Fresh voting will be held at two booths each in Viramgam and Savli constituencies and one each in Vadgam and Daskroi constituencies.

The Election Commission, however, did not specify the reason for fresh polling.

The Chhaniyana-1 and 2 polling booths in Vadgam, Viramgam-27 booth in Viramgam, Nava Naroda in Daskroi and Nhara and Sankrada booths in Savli will have re-polling, the Commission said.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani contested from the Vadgam constituency.

The Commission also ordered that VVPAT slips should be counted at 10 booths in seven constituencies, as the presiding officers of these booths had failed to wipe out the votes cast during the mock polls from control units.

There would also be random counting of VVPATs at a booth each in every constituency when votes would be tallied on December 18, it said.