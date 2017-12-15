Gujarat turnout revised to 68.41%

In the two-phase Gujarat Assembly elections, the average turnout was 68.41%, show the latest figures with the Election Commission after compiling constituency-wise turnout data.

The Commission revised the turnout figures of the second phase of polling held in 93 Assembly constituencies in Central and North Gujarat regions on Thursday from 68.7% to 69.99%.

In the first phase held on December 9 for 89 seats in Saurasthra, Kutch and South Gujarat, 66.75% of eligible electors cast their votes and together in both phases, 68.41% of eligible voters exercised their franchise, which means of the 4.35 crore registered voters, 2.97 crore cast their ballots.

The total voter turnout in 2017 has seen a dip of 2.91 percentage points from the 71.32% in 2012.

As per the district-wise turnout figures released by the poll panel, tribal-dominated Narmada district in South Gujarat witnessed the highest voter turnout of 79.15%, while Devbhumi-Dwarka of Saurashtra region recorded the lowest at 59.39%.

Other districts with high turnouts are Tapi in south Gujarat with 78.56% and Banaskantha with 75.15% and Sabarkantha with 74.97% in north Gujarat.

Similarly, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Porbandar were the districts with a low turnout: 61.29%, 61.56% and 61.86%, respectively.

Of the total 33 districts in the State, 15 recorded over 70% polling, while the remaining 17 logged 60-70%. Only Devbhumi Dwarka, witnessed polling below 60%.