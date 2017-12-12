Gujarat 2017

Ensure BJP win in all booths, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi boards a sea-plane from Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

93 seats in central and north Gujarat regions go to polls in the second and final phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ended a gruelling campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections with a ride on a seaplane while urging the people of Gujarat to “not only give the BJP an overwhelming majority but also ensure that BJP wins in every polling booth across the State.”

Voting for 93 seats will be held on Thursday in central and north Gujarat regions.

Denied permission to hold a road show here, Mr. Modi nevertheless infused excitement into the last day of campaigning by taking seaplane from Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi dam in Mehsana to visit the Ambaji temple in north Gujarat.

In a first such flight by a Prime Minister, he boarded the single-engine seaplane from near the Sardar Bridge from a specially constructed jetty amid crowds of onlookers and supporters chanting “Modi, Modi.”

Though he did not address any rally on the last day, he took to Twitter to thank the people.

In a series of tweets, he said, “During my travels across Gujarat, the affection I have received from the people is unparalleled in my 40 years of public life. This gives me strength and motivates me to devote all my time for India’s development...No Gujarati will let go off a golden opportunity of development of our youth. Victory of BJP is a guarantee for a bright future.”

