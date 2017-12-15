AAP suspects tampering of EVMs

Even as various exit polls predicted a BJP victory in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday questioned these but said if results on December 18 indeed tallied with the predictions, the BJP must have manipulated the EVMs.
“There were massive crowds at rallies of Patidar leader Hardik Patel. BJP workers were booed at many rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies were thinly attended. Still, if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins, it has managed to manipulate the EVMs,” AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh told the media here. He also referred to a news report on the alleged link between a Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd scam and a foreign company making microchips for EVMs abroad.
Mr. Singh also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government and said there was lawlessness in the State.
