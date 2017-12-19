AAP fails to open account in Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which lost all 29 seats it contested in the Gujarat Assembly elections, on Monday questioned why VVPAT slips were not being counted and said the BJP will be “exposed soon”.

AAP Delhi MLA and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP was “hiding something” by not accepting to count the VVPAT slips. “BJP has given no reason for not counting VVPAT slips. They are hiding something and they will be exposed soon,” he said.