The Hindu-CSDS-Lokniti Goa post-poll survey 2022

The ‘local versus outsider’ debate is not just an election issue in Goa; there has been simmering discontent over it. It resurfaces in different ways during election campaigns, especially when established parties use the ‘outsider card’ against newer parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) when they try to gain a foothold in the State.

The surveys were conducted from February 15 to February 25 in Goa, February 21 to February 28 in Punjab, February 11 to March 9 in U.P., and February 15 to February 23 in Uttarakhand. The sampling design adopted was multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS). The constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled constituencies were selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the SRS method. Of these 40, 26 interviews were targeted. The interviews were conducted face-to-face at electors’ homes after voting had taken place in their area. The questionnaire designed for the interviews was a standardised semi-structured one. Interviews lasted about 15-20 minutes on average. The achieved raw sample has been weighted by gender, religion, locality, and caste group based on Census 2011 data. The final data sets have also been weighted by the actual vote shares secured by the major parties and alliances that contested the elections in each State. All analysis here has been presented on the weighted data sets.

Goa Anti-outsider sentiment intensifies, but doesn’t affect outcome AasthaVibha Attri
Goa Candidates mattered more Jyoti MishraChanda Rani
Goa How the caste factor helped the BJP Alaknanda ShringareShreyas Sardesai
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flashes the victory sign in Panaji.
Goa A victory despite anti-incumbency 
More than half the respondents (53%) were satisfied with the performance of the Narendra Modi-led Union government.
Goa Giving a firm push: the ‘central engine’ helped BJP touch the finish line in Goa
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting in Ponda, Goa.
Goa The religion factor in Goa and the north-south divide
The anger against the BJP was again found missing with regard to the ban on mining in Goa.
Goa The mining ban paradox: households affected by it were more inclined towards BJP
People lining up to vote in north Goa on February 14, 2022.
Goa Among issues that mattered in Goa, development was foremost 
