Lost in translation

08 February 2022 05:59 IST

Senior Congressman P. Chidambaram was in a schoolmaster mode while filling in for the party’s general secretary Priyanka Vadra, who was late for a public meeting in Nuvem in South Goa on Monday.

The Harvard-educated Rajya Sabha MP, in his speech, lambasted the ‘freebies’ and schemes being promised by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress with a healthy dose of economic common sense. He then asked State Congress chief Girish Chodankar to translate his address into Konkani. Mr. Chodankar, who reluctantly took the mike eschewed the economic portions, focusing instead on what still haunts Congressmen in Goa – the spectre of defections.

