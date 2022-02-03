Kejriwal appeals to BJP, Congress voters to back AAP for ‘sake of Goa’s future’

‘It is BJP not AAP that is Delhi-centric party,’ he says

A day after making his candidates sign legal affidavits pledging not to ‘betray’ the Goan electorate, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exhorted the supporters and voters of other political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Assembly polls for the sake of future of the coastal State.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is on a four-day tour, refuted the BJP’s claims that the AAP is a ‘Delhi-based’ party, stressing that the AAP in Goa was run by Goans and not by anyone in Delhi.

“I am not asking supporters and voters of BJP, Congress or any other party to join the AAP. Please remain in your respective parties, but for your own sakes, of that of your family and the future of Goa, vote for AAP this one time,” he said while talking to reporters in Panaji.

He said whatever benefits the AAP government would give the Goan public if it came to power — be it 24 hours electricity, quality education and healthcare — would also accrue to the BJP and the Congress supporters.

Mr. Kejriwal said it was the BJP, and not the AAP, which was a true “Delhi-centric” party given that Goa’s BJP Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was always visiting Delhi.

“How many times has Amit Palekar [AAP’s Goa chief ministerial candidate] visited Delhi? Barely a couple of times. In contrast, BJP CM Pramod Sawant keeps on visiting Delhi frequently to get work done for Goa…so, from where does the BJP operate, Goa or Delhi?” said the AAP leader, remarking that the AAP would replicate its successful Delhi model in terms of electricity, healthcare, education and employment opportunities and that all decisions would be taken by Goans in Goa.

Mr. Kejriwal said the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, despite having ruled Goa for 15 years and 25 years at various periods respectively, had not done anything for the State nor had any plan or constructive agenda for Goa. The AAP leader also appealed to the voters of smaller parties like the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) to vote for the AAP and not split the Opposition votes.

“If you vote for the AAP, you will see a change in the State.” He said the current BJP Cabinet was replete with scam-tainted Ministers.

The Delhi CM said while the Congress had ruled Goa for several years, the party had now turned into a “feeder cadre” for the BJP.

“People who get elected on a Congress ticket eventually switch over to the BJP.”

He said the AAP had already handed over power to the Goan electorate in that they could take AAP candidates to court if they defected to other parties.

The Delhi Chief Minister accused the BJP leadership of ‘protecting’ the Congress by not prosecuting the latter’s leadership over the rampant mining scam that had hit the State a decade ago which led to the halting of mining activities.

“The BJP came to power in 2012 by alleging that the Congress government had indulged in rampant mining. Despite the Shah Commission’s report [of 2012] which had alleged that the mining scam was worth nearly ₹35,000 crore, the BJP government has taken no action against the Congress leaders. Hence, they have protected Congress leaders.”

He said the BJP was openly claiming that they will form the government in the State even if it wins eight seats. “Can anybody get more audacious than this?” he asked.

The Goa Assembly election is scheduled on February 14 and the results are to be declared on March 10. The AAP is contesting all 40 Assembly seats.