Goa polls | Discounts galore to push people to vote on February 14

A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for elections to 40 Assembly constituencies in the State

A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for elections to 40 Assembly constituencies in the State

Exclusive discounts in eateries, coffee shops, bungy jumping, and hot air balloon rides are some of the incentives being offered in poll-bound Goa to encourage people to come out and vote in large numbers on Monday.

A group of 30 hoteliers and beach shack owners in the North Goa district has also offered heavy discounts on food at their facilities for couples who exercise their franchise on February 14, as the polling date coincides with the Valentine's Day.

A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for elections to 40 Assembly constituencies in the State.

The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Trinamool Congress Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), NCP, Shiv Sena, Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are contesting the polls. Besides, 68 independent candidates are also in the fray.

“Celebrate the festival of democracy on 14th Feb 2022 with North Goa District Administration. There is a Special Discount offered by Goa's favourite hoteliers/restaurant owners/shack owners of Bardez taluka for couples, who cast their vote on 14th February 2022 between 7 am to 6 pm,” North Goa collector and District Election Officer has tweeted.

Apart from food, voters are also being offered special incentives for recreational activities.

A bungy jumping facility approved by Goa Tourism Development Corporation at Mayem lake in North Goa has offered 10 per cent discount to people who vote in the Assembly elections.

“Celebrate the festival of Democracy. There is a special discount offer on Bungy Jumping at Mayem lake Goa. Those who will cast their vote on February 14, 2022, can avail special Discount offered from 16th-21st Feb. Exhibit indelible ink on the left hand forefinger and get 10% off,” the North Goa collector said in another tweet.

The offers do not end here. Voters can also enjoy a 15% discount on Goa Tourism's hot air balloon ride at Chandor in South Goa district.

"There is a special Discount offer on Hot Air Balloon Goa. Those who will cast their vote on February 14, 2022, can avail special Discount offered from 14th Feb -14th March 2022. Get 15% discount for people who visit after voting,” the North Goa collector tweeted.

Goa's leading coffee shop chain Creameux has also offered 10% off to voters at all its outlets in the coastal State on Monday.

The North Goa collector also mentioned about it in a tweet.