Goa election results 2022 live updates | Counting of votes begins

People stand in queues to cast their votes, during the Goa Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Goa, on Feb. 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 10, 2022 07:30 IST

Live updates on results of 40-seated Goa Assembly elections. Exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Goa and both the national parties have began consultations.

Goa could be one of the smallest States in India but it has often delivered surprising results. Elections for the 40-seated Goa Assembly were held on February 14. The key contest is between the BJP and Congress, the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are also in the fray. Regional parties such as GFP and MGP are also contesting.

Exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly and both the national parties have began consultations. Interestingly, Goa delivered a fractured verdict in 2017 too. The Congress, which had then emerged as the single largest party, not only failed to form a government, but its strength got reduced to two over the years.

Here are the live updates on election results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand,Punjab and Manipur.

Advertising

Advertising

8.20 am

MGP, the kingmaker?

Incumbent Goa CM Pramod Sawant offers prayers at the Datta Mandir in his constituency Sanquelim before heading to the counting centre. He evaded media queries.

With exit polls predicting a neck-and-neck fight between ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Goa’s oldest party - the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is allied to the TMC - is expected to play ‘kingmaker’.

On Wednesday, BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had said that it was “natural for BJP and MGP to come together to form the next government, as there are similarities in ideology of both parties” - Shoumojit Banerjee

8.10 am

Congress makes the first move

Congress has sought the Goa governor’s appointment at 3pm today to stake claim to form the next government, according to reports. Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has yet to grant the appointment. - Shoumojit Banerjee

8.00 am

Counting begins

Counting of votes for all the 40 Assembly seats began in Goa at 8.00 am today. Initially, counting of postal ballots at two centres was started. Fate of over 300 candidates will be decided in the high-stakes contest.;

BJP leader and ex-CM Ravi Naik, the party’s candidate from Ponda and MGP President Deepak Dhavalikar were among the first to arrive at the counting centres. - Shoumojit Banerjee

Resort politics

‘Defection–scarred’ Goa Congress moves its candidates to a plush resort

Despite administering its candidates pre–poll temple oaths and sign anti–defection affidavits, the “defection–scarred” Congress has moved all its candidates to a resort in North Goa to guard against possible defections ahead of the results to the Goa Assembly election on March 10.

Sawant meets Modi

Ahead of poll results, Goa CM Sawant meets PM Modi

Less than 48 hours before the Assembly poll results and a day after exit polls indicated a hung Assembly in Goa, its Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.