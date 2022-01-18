Goa

Goa Assembly polls| Michael Lobo in Congress third list

The Congress on Tuesday announced its third list of nine candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly election.

Prominent in the list are Michael Lobo, the former Minister who recently quit the BJP to join the Congress and who will contest from Calangute; former MLA Prasad Gaonkar, who has been given the Sanguem ticket; and ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar, who will fight from Marcaim.

“A good mix of experience and youth who I’m sure will hold Goa in good stead if elected as MLA’s,” tweeted the Congress’s Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao after the list was announced.


