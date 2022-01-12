Goa Assembly polls 2022 | Rumours of alliance in Goa untrue: AICC

Nobody from the Goa Congress had been summoned to Delhi to discuss with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi: Rao

Stating that the Trinamool Congress strategy and purpose in Goa were hard to understand, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said speculation about alliance between the Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool in the coastal State was ‘unfounded’.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rao clarified that rumours regarding talks of an alliance with the Trinamool in Goa were “completely untrue” and that nobody from the Goa Congress had been summoned to Delhi to discuss with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi the possibility of such an alliance.

Observing that the Trinamool had spent more money than even the BJP in Goa, Mr. Rao said that given the party’s “negative attitude” towards the Congress and the resentment caused by its actions among Goa’s Congress workers, an alliance with the Trinamool looked bleak in the near future.