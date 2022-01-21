Goa Assembly elections | Congress releases another list

NEW DELHI

21 January 2022 03:36 IST

Late on Thursday evening, the Congress released one more list of 5 names for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections and fielded Elvis Gomes from Panaji seat.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had appealed to Opposition parties not to field anyone against Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar, if he decides to contest as an independent candidate.

