Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Mapusa town in north Goa on January 30, ahead of the Assembly polls. “Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Mapusa on January 30. Congress party is all set to win on the majority seats in the State,” party’s General Secretary Digvijay Singh told presspersons here. Polling in the coastal State will be held on February 4. This would be Mr. Gandhi’s second public meeting in Goa in the run-up to the Assembly polls, the first one being addressed in Fatorda earlier last month.
Rahul to hold second public meet in Goa
