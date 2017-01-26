Goan singer quits as poll icon

Hema Sardesai, a pop singer from Goa, on Wednesday resigned as the special icon for the 2017 State Assembly election. Social activist Aires Rodrigues, in a complaint before the Chief Electoral Officer, had accused the Awara Bhawre singer of campaigning for Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in the previous elections. He has also cited a post by Hema on social networking site praising Mr. Parrikar.

State Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said they had received the resignation of Hema, which is under consideration.

“In her resignation, Sardesai has clarified that she is not a member of any political party and had met Mr. Parrikar to discuss Goan issues,” he said.