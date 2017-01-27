Gadkari angles for fisherfolk votes

In the run-up to the Goa Assembly elections, the BJP on Thursday tried to woo the fishing and farming communities by highlighting various measures it had taken to boost their economic wellbeing.

Union Minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Goa Nitin Gadkari told a BJP rally in Sanvordem constituency in South Goa that the Centre had already laid the foundation stone for a ₹800-crore project in Goa which will help fishermen process and market fish. Other schemes he cited were assistance to fishermen for buying trawlers to venture out beyond 11 nautical miles and helping farmers produce biofuel.