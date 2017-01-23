Congress against casinos

In its bid to try and win the confidence of the people of Goa, the Congress on Monday promised to close down floating casinos on the rivers and to pursue special status for the State to protect its land and culture. The special status under Article 371 of the Constitution, it said, was needed to protect Goa’s culture, identity and scarce land, particularly restricting the sale of agricultural and tenanted land to non-Goans. Releasing the manifesto in the presence of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro and Leader of the Opposition Pratapsingh Rane here, former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who arrived here for electioneering said the party will ‘undo the damage’ caused by the ‘anti-Goan policies’ of the State BJP government.

The manifesto said that Goa Pradesh Congress will be vehemently opposed to the proposal of setting up a Satellite port at Betul in south Goa that shall rob residents of Betul and neighbouring areas of their scare and precious lands. The party has also promised to strongly oppose the holding of DefExpo in Goa or give permanent rights to the Defence Ministry to hold the land on lease or on ownership basis, at Naquerim-Quitol or anywhere in Goa. — Special Correspondent