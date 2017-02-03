Goa 2017

Campaign ends; Punjab, Goa ready for polls

The high-voltage campaign for the February 4 elections in Punjab and Goa came to an end on Thursday evening after hectic canvassing by various political parties. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi wrapped up his campaign in Punjab during which he kept up the offensive against the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP combine and other rivals who gave back in equal measure. The SAD-BJP combine is up against the Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. The electioneering ended peacefully in Goa. Several star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spoke at gatherings.

(With PTI inputs)

