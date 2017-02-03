AAP's Goa election promise: Fish for all

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa declared a 'Fish for All' scheme to its 95-point State Manifesto on Thursday, the last day of the electioneering in Goa for the February 4 Assembly elections.

The AAP chief ministerial candidate, bureaucrat-turned-politician Elvis Gomes on Thursday promised that his government will provide fresh fish at affordable prices at outlets across the State.

The manifesto says the scheme will be delivered through Fishermen's co-operative with infrastructural support from the government.

When AAP released the State manifesto on January 14, Mr. Gomes had said that it was an open-ended document and more issues would be incorporated as these came up in our continuous interface with the people of Goa.

This 'Fish for All' scheme is one such issue, which AAP has decided to commit after assessing the feedback, especially from women and homemakers across Goa that common varieties of fish have become rare at Goan homes.

Staple diet items such as Visvonn (Kingfish), Moddoshi (Lady Fish), Vellyo (Silver Fish), Bangda (Mackerel), prawns, etc., have gone beyond the reach of the common man.

“Through this scheme fishermen will get better prices for their catch and people will get fish at affordable price,” said Mr. Gomes.

What is more, these will be made available at affordable prices at clean, hygienic and well maintained stores/mini markets in neighbourhoods.

The stores will be run through the Fishermen Cooperative.

Setting up state-of-the-art supply chain with cold and dry storages will be facilitated by the AAP government to assist the Co-operative under the scheme.