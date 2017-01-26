The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its sports manifesto for Goa, vowing to develop world-class facilities to make the State a ‘football capital’. Releasing the manifesto, AAP media coordinator Ashley do Rosario said the party would set up a State-level sports university and launch a mission to groom young girls and boys into Olympic medal prospects. The manifesto promises to double the State’s sports budget from under 1% to at least 2% of the total outlay. The AAP also promises to catalyse the Goan football landscape and increase the State’s presence in the under 17/20/23 national football teams.
AAP scores a point with football fans
