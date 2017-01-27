AAP promises a graft-free Goa in 90 days

Releasing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) manifesto for Goa, its chief ministerial candidate, Elvis Gomes, on Thursday, vowed to cleanse Goa of corruption in 90 days of coming to power. The assurance comes on the background of the BJP’s unfulfilled promise of the 2012 Assembly polls of “zero tolerance to corruption”. The party is now facing questions from people over its failure to act against scamsters and illegal miners. Mr. Gomes promised to implement a corruption-free State within three months of swearing-in. The bureaucrat-turned-politician, who is contesting his election from the Cuncolim constituency, promised to create 50,000 new jobs for Goans. He said he would push for the private sector to reserve jobs for Goan youth. “The companies who do not hire Goans, will be taxed more than their counterparts. We also intend to push for creation of skill-development centres to create 50,000 new jobs,” he said.