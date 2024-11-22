Maharashtra and Jharkhand results on November 23; parties seek to tackle poaching

With results in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections set to be declared on Saturday (November 23, 2024), all major political parties are making arrangements to swiftly transport their winning MLAs to the State capitals of Mumbai and Ranchi, to prevent any horse-trading or poaching of rival legislators in the run-up to government formation.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have both directed their new MLAs to reach the capital by Saturday (November 23, 2024) evening, to prevent defections and ensure swift decision-making if they see the opportunity to form the next government. The current Assembly’s term ends on November 26, raising concerns that President’s Rule could be imposed if a new government is not formed by then.

While the BJP-led Mahayuti exudes confidence that it will retain power, the MVA is optimistic about a comeback fuelled by anti-incumbency and grassroots support.

Cocooning MLAs

The Mahayuti, which also includes the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has laid out an elaborate plan to consolidate its strength. “We have appointed district in-charges to manage logistics and ensure that MLAs remain with the alliance. We are also in touch with independent and rebel candidates who have strong chances of winning,” a BJP leader told The Hindu, adding that senior party leaders from New Delhi will oversee critical meetings.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), has adopted similar measures. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed arrangements to house all newly-elected MLAs together in Mumbai to prevent poaching. “We are confident of securing 160 seats. Some independents have already shown interest in supporting us,” Mr. Raut said, adding that alliance leaders have held discussions to prepare for various scenarios.

Vigilant eye on counting

In Jharkhand as well, sources said that all political parties have issued instructions that winning candidates must reach Ranchi soon after getting their certificates to avoid any possibility of poaching.

On the eve of counting day, party workers were camping in tents near the counting centres. Several candidates also visited the tents and met party workers, asking them to keep a close eye on the counting centres.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha also appealed for vigilance. “Tomorrow is a historic day of counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly elections. An appeal to all the hard-working colleagues of JMM and INDIA bloc is that tomorrow we have to be alert and vigilant and participate in the entire counting process at our respective counting centres. We have to stay firm until we get the certificate of victory,” he said in a post on X.

Confident of victory

BJP State unit president Babulal Marandi expressed confidence. “Based on the feedback we have received from the party workers at booth level, I am cent-percent sure that the BJP led NDA will win at least 51 seats,” he said.

Votes will also be counted for the byelections conducted in 48 Assembly seats and two parliamentary constituencies in 15 States, including the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting.

