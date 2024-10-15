Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) said that exit polls were causing distractions and highlighted how exit polls in the recent past have differed from the actual verdict.

Announcing the Assembly election schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, along with the schedule for bye-election in two parliamentary constituencies and 48 Assembly constituencies, he also called upon the media to self-introspect before publishing the exit polls verdict and also questioned the media on displaying early trends and leads on counting days.

“This (exit polls) is a matter of self introspection for the media. We don’t govern the exit polls. There should be self introspection about the sample size, where the survey is done, how do the results come, what are the responsibilities if the results don’t match. There are bodies which govern this (exit polls). There is NBSA (News Broadcasters & Digital Association) and there are other bodies which self regulate and I am sure that time has come that the associations, the bodies which govern (the exit polls) will do some self-regulation,” he said.

The CEC also spoke about the early trends and leads on results days within the 30 minutes of the vote counting. He said that the counting happens on the third day after polling and the expectations about the results are set from the evening of the day of polling but the scientific basis of this prediction was not there on public disclosure.

“The results begin to appear within five to ten minutes after 8 a.m. on counting day. This is nonsense,” he said, wondering if the early trends were being displayed to justify the exit polls.

Meanwhile, he said, the results in the Election Commission of India’s website are updated at 9.30 a.m. and at that time there is a “mismatch” due to the early trends. “This can lead to serious issues some times,” he added.

In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP won a comfortable majority despite several exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the Congress. Various polls predicted between 53 and 65 seats for the Congress and 20 to 28 seats for the BJP, however, the BJP bagged 48 seats while the Congress ended up with 37 out of the 90 seats in the State.

Notably, the exit polls were also way off the mark during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which had predicted a sweep for the BJP-led NDA with 350 seats. However, the NDA won 293 seats while the INDIA parties bagged 234 seats.

