Exit polls and missed predictions

As the dust settles on the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections, doubts have been raised about the reliability of exit polls, many of which failed to predict the election outcomes accurately. The discrepancy between predictions and results has cast doubt on polling models. This recent episode follows similar polling inaccuracies in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the past eight months. While it is easy to lump all polling agencies together, the approach adopted by CSDS-Lokniti distinguishes it from others. In this article, we highlight how our election surveys differ significantly from typical exit polls while offering insights into what may have gone wrong while estimating vote shares for leading parties in the electoral race in respective States.

Methodological rigour

Unlike standard exit polls, which rely on quick post-voting surveys, CSDS-Lokniti has always adopted a more nuanced approach. Trained field investigators visit sampled voter’s homes the day after they cast their vote, and conduct face-to-face interviews. This method enhances the depth and accuracy of responses and is considerably better than quick surveys either by telephone or in some cases even outside the polling station. Second, to ensure that the sample accurately represents the electorate, CSDS-Lokniti adopts a multi-stage random sampling method.

Constituencies are randomly chosen using the probability proportional to size (PPS) method (adjusting the probability of choosing a particular constituency according to the size of its electorate). Then, polling stations within these constituencies are selected through systematic random sampling (SRS). The respondents are further drawn from updated electoral rolls through the SRS method, ensuring that a cross-section of voters is selected mirroring the demographic diversity of each State.

This rigorous methodology has ensured a close match between the demographics of the sample of the survey and actual demographic trends for major groups and communities — such as women, Dalits, Muslims, other minorities, and urban-rural populations. In fact, the demographic profile of our sampled voters in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is a close match to the actual profile of the voters in these States. However, deviations arise, and wherever they do, weights are applied to different social groups to align the sample with the electorate (Table 1). While many exit polls do not share their methodologies publicly, CSDS-Lokniti prides itself on transparency.

Misleading euphoria

There was a common thread among all three elections — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. There was a shared perception in all three States that a Congress wave was sweeping through. This sentiment appeared to envelop the media and many pollsters, leading to exaggerated predictions of Congress victories. While CSDS-Lokniti does project vote share, we largely refrain from making seat-by-seat predictions. Our survey estimates were remarkably close to actual outcomes, staying well within the margin of error — at -2.91 percentage points for Haryana and less than -0.6 percentage points for Madhya Pradesh, and 0.23 percentage points for Chhattisgarh. The real gap was not in Congress’s predicted performance but in underestimating the BJP’s ability to secure votes (Tables 2, 3, and 4).

BJP’s winning formula

Two important reasons may help explain how the BJP may have out-maneuvered expectations. First, the BJP effectively counter-mobilised voters in response to perceived anti-incumbency (Madhya Pradesh and Haryana). Party workers worked quietly and efficiently in all States at the grassroots level, bypassing media narratives and building voter coalitions away from the limelight. This disciplined organisation gave the BJP an unexpected edge. Second, differential voter turnout may have complicated assessment of vote shares. For example, in Haryana, where the Jat vote was expected to favour Congress, it remained unclear how many voters from this group actually showed up at the polls. Similarly, while communities might express loyalty to certain parties, their turnout could vary — impacting the outcomes in constituencies with close contests.

Are voters lying to pollsters?

Lastly, an interesting, if not compelling, theory is floating around: voters lie to pollsters. This assertion seems far-fetched; if voters were indeed misleading surveyors, pollsters would not have so accurately assessed vote share estimates in other elections, such as the recent one in Jammu and Kashmir. However, it seems there are chances of voters being affected by factors such as social desirability bias, particularly among marginalised communities, who may offer “socially acceptable” answers during surveys done in public. It also seems possible that an increasing number of polling agencies contributes to voter fatigue, leading to skewed responses. When voters feel overwhelmed by constant questioning from different pollsters, they might disengage, further affecting responses to the questions including the vote choice question.

In summary, the divergence between vote share estimates and actual vote shares in recent elections indicates the greater need for caution in election polling and forecasting. We must not only refine our methodologies but also remain aware of the social and political dynamics that can influence voting behaviour. Ultimately, elections are complex, and while models may fall short in predicting exact outcomes, they remain essential tools for understanding the pulse of democracy

.Sanjay Kumar is a Professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies. Devesh Kumar is a Researcher at Lokniti-CSDS, a Research programme of CSDS

