‘Electoons’, a cartoon show on polls, under way in Kochi

Updated - May 15, 2024 03:06 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 12:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Electoon-2024’ cartoon exhibition at Durbar Hall Art gallery in the city on May 14. The show will conclude on May 15. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Electoons-2024, an exhibition of election-related cartoons done by members of the Kerala cartoon Academy, got under way at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Ernakulam on May 14 (Tuesday). The two-day exhibition featuring 75 cartoons on the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala held last month is curated by journalists Josy Joseph, N. Ashokan and George Kallivayalil.

The cartoons on show are rich in political insight, the range of topics, and coverage of the electoral landscape. The exhibition also showcases the works of late cartoonist P. Revindren, who worked in Mumbai between 1960 and the 1990s.  

