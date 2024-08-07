GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats on September 3: EC

The notification for the Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on August 14 and the last date for filing of poll papers is August 21

Published - August 07, 2024 03:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Election Commission Of India, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. File.

A view of Election Commission Of India, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Ten Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The notification for the Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on August 14 and the last date for filing of poll papers is August 21, the Commission said.

The separate elections for each Rajya Sabha seat will be held on September 3 and the results will be announced the same day.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / election / national elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.