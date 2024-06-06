Election results 2024: Mandate in Andhra Pradesh against arrogance, complacency in governance, says Nara Lokesh

Newly elected Telugu Desam Party MLA from Andhra Pradesh and son of Chief Minister-elect Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, said his party’s partnership in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be based on interests of the State rather than Ministries in the Union Cabinet. He added that the TDP had returned to the NDA without conditions on granting Special Status to A.P.

Speaking exclusively to The Hindu, he said that while the TDP had left the NDA in 2018 over the Special Status issue, “we have walked back in without any conditions”.

“If you look at the track record of the TDP, every decision we have taken is for the benefit of the State and the nation. Look at the deregulation of telecom and airports during our alliance with [former PM Atal Bihari] Vajpayeeji who was generous in sanctioning projects for the State. We are looking to forge that kind of relationship with the Central government, and definitely State interests are primary for us.”

“We have walked back in [to the NDA] without any condition for Special Status. Let us be clear, we want an open channel of communication to ensure that what is required for the State is done in consultation. History has shown that we have not been stuck for Ministries, even during Vajpayeeji’s time. We were supporting from outside, and he reciprocated,” he added.

He said that the mandate given to the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh was one “against arrogance and complacency in governance”.

“The public are very clear that there is no place for arrogance and complacency with regard to governance. The people of Andhra Pradesh have spoken that even a person with 151 seats can be reduced to 11 seats due to sheer arrogance, but this is not just about the seats... the margins with which we have won have been unbelievable. The TDP since its inception had not got such a strong mandate. The writing on the wall is very clear, get your act together, be humble, serve the people. It’s not about vindictive politics, but good governance, creating jobs, creating ecosystems for welfare and development,” he said.

During his campaign for the elections, he had however brandished what is now called his “Red Diary”, a record of how the State administration had allegedly harassed TDP cadre. In that context he said action would be taken against those found guilty.

“There is a bit of context to the Red Diary. I am a victim of the current administration. Since I entered politics in 2013, I had never been to a police station for six years or had a single case against me... I’m a Stanford MBA, the government changes and they foisted 26 cases against me, picked me up, took me to a police station seven times. I think that is wrong and unfair. Even the police should understand that they cannot use the law with prejudice, whoever has broken the law should be feel the weight of it, not indiscriminately targeted,” he said.

“I said during my padayatra that I want to have an inquiry into all this and take it up seriously. If the inquiry throws up any wrongdoing, then action will be taken against officials and the political class who have broken the law. Otherwise, it would be tantamount to letting those who break the law go scot-free, how is that possible?”

He said his father, Mr. Naidu was committed to “building strong relationships” with allies, especially Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. “We will continue to discuss issues, there is complementarity of interests which augurs well for a long-term relationship,” he said.