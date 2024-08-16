GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Commission set to announce schedule for Assembly polls today

Polls are scheduled to be held for the State Assemblies of Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir

Updated - August 16, 2024 08:51 am IST

Published - August 16, 2024 08:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Election Commission of India had kicked off preparations for holding Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir in June . File.

Election Commission of India had kicked off preparations for holding Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir in June . File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections of various States on Friday (August 16, 2024), at 3 p.m.

The poll body had kicked off preparations for holding Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir in June by updating electoral rolls in these States. An EC invite to the media for a press conference around 3 pm did not mention the States for which the election schedule would be announced.

The terms of the existing legislative Assemblies will end on November 3 (Haryana), November 26 (Maharashtra) and January 5, 2025 (Jharkhand) and polls are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are also to be conducted for constituting a new House after delimitation of constituencies, the EC had said earlier.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had directed the poll body to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

(With agency input)

