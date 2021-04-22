Elections

Election Commission again warns parties on COVID-19 protocols

The Election Commission on Wednesday once again warned the political parties that they would face action and cancellation of permissions for events if they did not follow the COVID-19 protocols in place for campaigning.

The EC reiterated its earlier guidelines and warning to parties, with campaigning for the last two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections remaining.

In a letter to national and State parties, the EC said: “The Commission, therefore, once again warns that in case parties/candidates don’t abide by the laid down COVID protocols during campaign, necessary action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, etc. will be initiated immediately by the district authorities and their permission for further campaigns, even if granted previously, shall also be cancelled.”

