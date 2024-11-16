ADVERTISEMENT

EC asks BJP, Congress chiefs to comment on poll code violation complaints filed by both parties against each other

Updated - November 16, 2024 06:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The EC wrote separate letters to Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asking them to comment on the complaint of the other

PTI

he EC has sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1 p.m. on Monday (November 18) | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

In the wake of the BJP and the Congress lodging complaints against each other with the Election Commission (EC) for poll code violations, the election panel asked the presidents of the two parties on Saturday (November 16, 2024) to comment on the charges levelled against their leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EC wrote separate letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asking them to comment on the complaint of the other.

Also read | Ban Modi, Shah from Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll campaign: Congress to EC

The commission exchanged the complaints between the two parties while seeking their responses.

The EC has sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1 p..m on Monday (November 18), while reminding them of the commission's earlier advisory to them during the Lok Sabha election to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that public decorum is not flouted and the model code is followed in its letter and spirit during campaigning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Top leaders of the two parties are campaigning in Jharkhand and Maharashtra for the ongoing Assembly polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US