Watch | Delhi 2020: Let the games begin

A total 1,47,03,692 electors are eligible to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections, that will be held across 13,750 stations. Votes will be counted three days later, on February 11. The polls come at a time when the situation in Delhi remains volatile due to the ongoing anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests. There have been firing incidents at protest sites including Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre. AAP's response to the anti-CAA protests has been cautious, and the party is playing up the Arvind Kejriwal government's work in education and healthcare. Meanwhile, the BJP has equated the protests with national security issues. Congress, on its part, has declared it won’t implement the controversial law if it comes to power in the national capital.