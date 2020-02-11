Watch | Delhi 2020 Elections: Key Winners and Losers

The Aam Aadmi Party is heading back to power for a second term in Delhi with the party leading in over 60 seats. Here's a list of key winners and losers.

Early trends pointed to the Aam Aadmi Party’s key candidates leading in important constituencies. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, contesting from New Delhi constituency, is leading against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sunil Yadav by over 20,000 votes.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has retained the Patparganj seat by a little over 3,200 votes. The AAP’s Atishi Marlena was leading in Kalkaji constituency.