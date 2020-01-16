Delhi 2020

Union Budget should be away from politics, says Kejriwal

Funds should be allotted in the budget to fight pollution, for sewers and to clean the city, he said.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on January 16, saying that the Union Budget should be away from politics.

“I will write to the central government to not worry about the election and go ahead with the Budget,” he said. He said that the Budget should not be postponed.

Enough funds should be allotted to municipal corporations. Funds should be allotted in the budget to fight pollution, for sewers and to clean the city, he said.

