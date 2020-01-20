Shiromani Akali Dal will not contest Delhi polls, were asked to reconsider position on CAA: Sirsa

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on January 20 said it will not contest the Delhi Assembly polls next month after it was asked by its ally BJP to change its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a press conference, SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that during three poll-related meetings with the BJP, his party was asked to consider its stand on the CAA.

“During our meeting with the BJP, we were asked to reconsider our stand on CAA but we declined to do so. Shiromani Akali Dal is of the firm stand that Muslims cannot be left out of CAA,” said Mr. Sirsa.

“We are also strongly against the National Register of Citizens [NRC],” Mr. Sirsa, who contested on a BJP ticket from Rajouri Garden seat, said.