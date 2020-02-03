Protest sites under watch, ECI told

While reviewing the preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) was informed by officials on Monday that protest sites were “under watch”, an ECI statement said.

In the run-up to the polling day, Delhi’s law and order has come under scrutiny after two incidents of firing took place in three days at the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh last week.

The ECI reviewed the preparations, including the law and order, with Delhi Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner and police officials of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Observers assured the Commission that preparations are on schedule and gaining momentum with respect to all requisite polling day arrangements. Adequate deployment of police forces and Central armed police force companies is being done and protest sites are under watch to ensure that no obstructions for polling personnel or voters would hamper movement on Saturday,” the statement said.

During the review, some observers said the response for the postal ballot facility, being extended to citizens above 80 and persons with disabilities for the first time in Delhi, as well as the pick-and-drop service was “rather low”, the statement said. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said the last date for registration had been been extended till Wednesday.