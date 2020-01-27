Press the EVM button with such anger that the poll result is felt at Shaheen Bagh: Amit Shah

Voting for the BJP in Delhi polls will prevent “thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an election meeting on Sunday.

Mr. Shah attacked the opposition leaders including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues and asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure safety and security of the country.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Babarpur constituency, he said, “Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh.”

Also Read When Chennai came close to getting its own Shaheen Bagh

A large number of women have been holding a sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in south east Delhi since mid December.

The protest, supported by people from different fields including politicians, Bollywood actors and academicians, has emerged as a symbol of anti-CAA agitation in the country.

“When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current (poll result) is felt at Shaheen Bagh,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP, seeking to come into power in Delhi after two decades, has brought the CAA at the centre stage of its campaigning for February 8 polls, with Mr. Shah and other BJP leaders hitting out at Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Gandhi over the issue in meetings after meetings. Mr. Kejriwal has said the BJP wants to give citizenship to Pakistanis, the Home Minister claimed and asked the people “shouldn’t Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists who witnessed their women being raped, lost their properties in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and who came to India over the past 70 years be given citizenship of this country.”

Targeting the AAP and the Congress over issues like abrogation of Article 370, JNU, Ram temple and anti CAA protests, Mr. Shah alleged that the parties opposed to the BJP and PM Modi fear a backlash from their vote-bank.

Addressing another election meeting earlier in Rohtas Nagar constituency, he asked the people, “Are you their votebank? Why do Rahul Baba and Kejriwal want to save Tukde Tukde gang that raised slogans for fragmentation of the country. They do this because of fear of their vote bank.”

The former BJP president also slammed Kejriwal government alleging the ruling AAP failed in fulfilling “all” its promises including construction of new schools and colleges, free wifi, installing of CCTV cameras, supplying clean water, reducing pollution, building roads and cleaning the Yamuna.

“If there was a survey of lying and making false promises, Kejriwal government would top it,” he said.

HM Shah promised that if voted to power in Delhi, the BJP will ensure two-room houses to city’s slum dwellers in five years.

The results of Delhi Assembly polls for 70 seats will be declared on February 11.