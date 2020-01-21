Opposition united by sole aim of defeating me, but I work for people: Kejriwal

Ahead of filing his nomination for the Delhi Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that Opposition parties were coming together with a single aim of defeating him, while he was working to provide better basic facilities for the people of Delhi.

“BJP, Congress and many other parties have come together... LJP, JJP, JD(U) and RJD. For the time, there is such a coalition in Delhi. All these parties only have one aim, ‘defeat Kejriwal’. And I have only one aim, how to end corruption and take Delhi forward. They are saying ‘defeat Kejriwal’, I'm saying make schools better, hospitals better, electricity better. Their only aim is to together defeat Kejriwal,” the AAP chief said.

“The journey for the next five years starts from here . Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work,” he added.