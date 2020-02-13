Delhi 2020

Kejriwal’s oath ceremony: no invite for political leaders from other States, says Gopal Rai

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters along with family members and leaders after party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters along with family members and leaders after party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP convener will take oath as CM for a third term in a “Delhi-specific” ceremony, he says

No Chief Minister or political leaders from other States will be part of the Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal’s oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan here on February 16, said senior party leader Gopal Rai on Thursday.

Mr. Kejriwal will take oath as Chief Minister for a third term in a “Delhi-specific” ceremony, Mr. Rai, AAP’s Delhi unit convener said.

“No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal will take oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, he added.

The AAP returned to power winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the election held on February 8.

