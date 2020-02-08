Delhi 2020

Kalitara Mandal, Delhi’s oldest voter, lived ‘twice as a refugee’

Kalitara Mandal, 111, shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi on February 8, 2020.

Kalitara Mandal, 111, shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi on February 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Ms. Mandal, 111, voted at a polling station in C.R. Park along with her son, grandson and other family members.

Centenarian Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter in Delhi, cast her vote on February 8 and urged people to take part in the democratic exercise.

Aged 111, she came to a polling station in C.R. Park along with her son, grandson and other family members. She flashed her inked wrinkled finger to photographers after voting.

“I am happy to vote in this election. I don’t remember how many elections I have taken part in, but as a responsible citizen, we must vote. I urge other citizens to also come out and vote,” Ms. Mandal told PTI.

Born in undivided India in Barisal (now in Bangladesh), Ms. Mandal has seen the subcontinent go through turbulent phases many times, including two partitions, and lived “twice as a refugee” in India along with her family before finding a home in the national capital.

There are a total of 132 centenarian voters in Delhi — 68 males and 64 females.

