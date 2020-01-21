JD(U) leader Pawan Varma seeks ‘ideological clarity’ from Nitish Kumar on alliance with BJP

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, for which Bihar’s ruling party Janata Dal (United) has struck an electoral alliance with the BJP to contest in two out of 70 seats, JD(U) leader and national spokesperson Pawan Varma on Tuesday wrote a letter to party president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asking for his “ideological clarity” on the electoral alliance with the BJP, beyond Bihar.

“This is the first time that we will broadening and extending our party’s association with the BJP through a formal electoral alliance, beyond Bihar…I am deeply perplexed by this development and look to you for ideological clarity”, Mr. Varma, who is also national general secretary of JD(U), wrote in his two-page letter.

Mr. Varma also reminded Mr. Kumar on his confession to him on more than one occasion about his “grave apprehensions” on the BJP-RSS combine. “In my first meeting with you in Patna in August 2012 you had spoken to me at length and with conviction on why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country”, wrote Mr. Varma ,while adding, “when you were leading the Mahagathbandhan you had openly made a call for RSS Mukt Bharat…these views articulated for a sustained period are a matter of public record”.

Recently, the JD(U) struck the electoral alliance with the BJP to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly poll, scheduled for February 8, from two seats – Burari and Sangam Vihar. Earlier, the JD(U) had announced it would contest all 70 seats in the Delhi State Assembly poll. In the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly poll too, the JD(U) had contested after an alliance with the BJP and could not win a single seat.

Mr. Varma earlier too had written a letter to Mr. Kumar, urging him not to support the CAA, NRC and NPR in the State.

Part sources told The Hindu that both Mr. Varma and another leader Prashant Kishor had of late fallen out of Mr. Kumar’s proximity and were leaving no opportunity to put him (Nitish Kumar) and his party in an embarrassing situation on some issue or the other.

Both Mr. Varma and Mr. Kishor, however, are not in the list of 20 star campaigners of the JD(U) for the Delhi elections.

“I remember your confession to me in private how the current leadership in BJP party has humiliated you. You maintained on more than one occasion, that the BJP is leading India into a ‘dangerous space’”, Mr. Varma further said in his letter. “That the BJP is destroying institutions and that there is a need for democratic and socialist forces within the country to regroup, a task for which you actually assigned a senior party official”, he added.

“If these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JD(U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar when even long standing allies of the BJP like the Akali Dal have refused to do so”, Mr. Varma wrote in his letter.

“In view of the above, I think there is an urgent need for the JD(U) to harmonize what the party’s constitution says, what the leader of the party feels in private, and what action the party takes in public…politics as you have emphasized to us, must be about principle and the courage of conviction..I look forward to receiving some ideological clarity from you, either in a formal meeting of the JD(U), or through such means as you consider best”, Mr. Varma concluded in his letter.