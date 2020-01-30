I have put my life on the line for country, says Arvind Kejriwal

Reacting to a BJP leader allegedly calling him a terrorist, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the people of Delhi should decide whether he is their son, brother or a terrorist.

“Today I’m leaving this decision to the people of Delhi, whether they consider me as a son, consider me their brother or consider me a terrorist,” Mr. Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

Mr. Kejriwal said he had diabetes and people suffering from it would collapse if they did not eat anything for three to four hours and it could lead to their death.

“I have fasted twice against the corrupt people of the country. Once for 15 days and once for 10 days. Every doctor had said that Kejriwal won’t be alive for more than 24 hours... I have put my life on the line for the country,” the AAP chief said.