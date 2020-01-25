FIR filed against against BJP’s Kapil Mishra over tweets

An FIR was filed against BJP’s candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra, over certain tweets found in violation of the Representation of the People Act, a spokesperson from the CEO office said.

While the official also claimed that the offending posts had been deleted by Twitter upon the request of the CEO Ranbir Singh, the tweets were still up late on Friday evening

CEO Ranbir Singh said. DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya confirmed that a complaint has been received and that an FIR would soon be filed.

The returning officer for Model Town had on Thursday sent a show-cause notice to Mr. Mishra, asking for a reply over certain tweets comparing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to a fight between India and Pakistan and describing Shaheen Bagh, the site of an ongoing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, as a “mini Pakistan”.

The notice highlighted provisions of the model code of conduct which state that candidates should not engage in any activity that may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or tension between different communities, as well as relevant provisions of the RPA. It said his tweet was a violation of these provisions and was punishable under the law and asked him to furnish a reply by Friday afternoon.

‘Seditious’ slogans

In a four-page reply, Mr. Mishra defended his tweets arguing that protests at Shaheen Bagh had witnessed “antisocial” elements raising “seditious” slogans “intended to disturb communal harmony”.He also argued that the statements should not be considered election-related, attacked Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia for “stoking the fire” by stating that he stood with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, and made other arguments condemning the use of “azadi” sloganeering. Additionally, he claimed that his comments had been taken out of context and misrepresented. “My statement must be seen in the context of Pakistan’s attempt at sending their proxies to take undue advantage of a prevailing law and order situation in Delhi,” he wrote.

The show-cause notice stated that failing to provide a satisfactory reply, further action would be taken against him. CEO Ranbir Singh also said that the matter was escalated to the Election Commission of India, which wrote to the social media website asking it to take down the offending tweets termed as “appealing to communal feelings”. As of Friday evening though, the offending tweets had not been taken down.