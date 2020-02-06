Election Commission asks Delhi Police to warn DCP Rajesh Deo over linking Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Delhi police to issue a warning to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo for publicly speaking about the link between the AAP and the man who fired at the protest at Shaheen Bagh.
The EC wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, asking that Mr. Deo be removed from any work related to the Delhi Assembly election.
Mr. Deo told the media on Tuesday that Kapil Gujjar, the man apprehended for firing in Shaheen Bagh last week, and his father had joined the AAP last year.
“The Commission is of the considered view that the above-referred statements referring to a political party at this stage even as the investigation is still on has the effect of adversely impacting the elections,” the EC wrote. It said a warning should be issued to the officer, mentioning the EC’s “displeasure” with his conduct.
