Delhi 2020

Election Commission asks Delhi Police to warn DCP Rajesh Deo over linking Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP

An activist in New Delhi on February 03, 2020 paints graffiti on a wall to protest against the recent incidents of firing at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh.

An activist in New Delhi on February 03, 2020 paints graffiti on a wall to protest against the recent incidents of firing at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Commission asks Delhi Police to remove Mr. Deo from any poll-related work.

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Delhi police to issue a warning to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo for publicly speaking about the link between the AAP and the man who fired at the protest at Shaheen Bagh.

The EC wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, asking that Mr. Deo be removed from any work related to the Delhi Assembly election.

Mr. Deo told the media on Tuesday that Kapil Gujjar, the man apprehended for firing in Shaheen Bagh last week, and his father had joined the AAP last year.

“The Commission is of the considered view that the above-referred statements referring to a political party at this stage even as the investigation is still on has the effect of adversely impacting the elections,” the EC wrote. It said a warning should be issued to the officer, mentioning the EC’s “displeasure” with his conduct.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States Delhi Delhi 2020
election
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 2:19:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/delhi-assembly/election-commission-asks-delhi-police-to-warn-dcp-rajesh-deo-over-linking-shaheen-bagh-shooter-to-aap/article30746732.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY