EC notice to Kejriwal for Hindu, Musalman comment

The Election Commission on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying a speech made by the Aam Aadmi Party leader was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct as it had the potential to disturb communal harmony.

Mr. Kejriwal was given till 5 p.m. on Saturday, when polling for the Delhi Assembly elections will take place, to respond to the notice. The EC action was based on a complaint by the BJP about a video of a public speech tweeted by Mr. Kejriwal’s official account on Monday.

As per the transcript of Mr. Kejriwal’s speech included with the notice, he had said that other parties and the media were talking about “Hindu, Musalman” and “mandir, masjid”, while he was discussing health, education and other services for Delhiites in his election campaign.

The EC said that by making the statement, Mr. Kejriwal had violated two Model Code of Conduct provisions against the use of unverified claims to criticise candidates and parties and appeals to caste and communal feelings.