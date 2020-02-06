Delhi 2020

EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath for ‘biryani’ remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigning in Karawal Nagar in Delhi on Saturday. R.V. Moorthy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigning in Karawal Nagar in Delhi on Saturday. R.V. Moorthy  

more-in

The poll panel has asked him to respond to the notice before 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged ‘biryani for terrorist’ remarks during one of his speeches for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The poll panel has asked him to respond to the notice before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Also Read
A file photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kejriwal will waste taxpayers’ money on feeding protesters biryani: Adityanth

During a campaign rally in Karawal Nagar on February 1, the U.P. CM had said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would waste taxpayers’ money on “feeding biryani” to protesters sitting on dharna at Shaheen Bagh.

The EC said prima facie, by making such remarks the BJP leader has violated provisions of the model code of conduct enforced for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Delhi 2020
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 7:59:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/delhi-assembly/ec-issues-notice-to-yogi-adityanath-for-biryani-remark/article30753556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY