EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath for ‘biryani’ remark

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged ‘biryani for terrorist’ remarks during one of his speeches for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The poll panel has asked him to respond to the notice before 5 p.m. on Friday.

During a campaign rally in Karawal Nagar on February 1, the U.P. CM had said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would waste taxpayers’ money on “feeding biryani” to protesters sitting on dharna at Shaheen Bagh.

The EC said prima facie, by making such remarks the BJP leader has violated provisions of the model code of conduct enforced for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls.