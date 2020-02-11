Delhi poll trends: AAP Ministers in a close contest

Five of the seven ministers fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections are leading, according to trends from the Election Commission (EC).
State Home Minister Satyendar Jain is trailing by 51 votes from Shakur Basti against BJP’s S.C. Vats. Meanwhile, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot is trailing by 621 votes from Najafgarh against BJP’s Ajit Singh Kharkhari.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is leading by a narrow margin of 74 votes.
Two of the three candidates that the AAP fielded for the 2019 Lok Sabha election and were in the fray again, are leading. Atishi, the party’s candidate from Kalkaji, is trailing by a narrow margin.
In the trends for all the 70 Assembly seats, the AAP is leading in 57 and the BJP in 13. Congress yet to open account.
