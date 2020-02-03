Delhi CEO urges youth to exercise their franchise on February 8

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday asked the youth of the city to exercise their franchise in the State Assembly elections, scheduled on February 8.

Speaking at a voter awareness event in Connaught Place’s Central Park, Mr. Singh said: “It is our right to vote and it is useless if we don’t exercise when the time comes. We live in a democracy and it will have no meaning if we don’t cast our vote in elections — whether it is parliamentary or Assembly.”

He added: “A democracy means that the key to power is in hands of the people. Your vote represents that key. So you must use this key to elect the most suitable person as your leader.”

Mr. Singh said people should try to research about candidates before casting their votes.

‘Choose carefully’

“You have to be careful in choosing your leader. When we go to the market, we compare two products before buying. But when it comes to voting, people don’t adopt a similar tactic. They randomly vote. So you must think carefully before voting,” he added.

The Delhi CEO added that many people must have planned to go on vacations a day before the voting and asked them to reconsider their plans.

“There will be no holiday without voting because the holiday has been given for this purpose. So you can celebrate your holiday only after voting,” he added.

The event also saw a group of artistes performing over a dozen songs composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman. The group sang and danced to Mr. Rahman’s tracks likes “Kehna Hi Kya”, “Tu Hi Re”, “Jai Ho”, “Dil Se”, “Jiya Jiya” and others.