Delhi 2020

Delhi Assembly polls: Over 1,000 violations of model code of conduct

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his way to file nomination for the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi on January 21, 2020.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his way to file nomination for the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi on January 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Action taken against 2,078 public vehicles, including autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, for carrying political messages.

Over 1,000 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with various violations since the model of code conduct came into force for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said action had been taken against 2,078 public vehicles, including autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, for carrying political messages.

A total of 5,43,512 hoardings and posters have been removed under the Defacement of Properties Act by local bodies.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11. The model code of conduct came into force on January 6.

Jan 22, 2020

