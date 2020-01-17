Delhi Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 57 candidates

The BJP on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the Assembly polls in Delhi, polling for which will take place on February 8.

After a marathon meet on Thursday night, the party’s Central Election Committee, that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared 57 names but refrained from clearing a candidate against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the first list.

Announcing the list, State unit chief Manoj Tiwari said that the list had 11 Scheduled Caste candidates, and included four women. All three sitting MLAs of the party - Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Jagdish Pradhan (Mustafabad) and OP Sharma (Vishwas Nagar) have been repeated.

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have found space in the BJP list - Kapil Mishra from Model Town and Anil Bajpai from Gandhinagar. No Muslim candidate has been announced so far.

Mr. Tiwari said another meeting of the CEC will be held soon to determine the remaining 13 candidates. He took no questions, including about alliances with Akali Dal et al.